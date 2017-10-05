Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Earlier today the House of Representatives passed a $4.1 trillion budget, the first step toward Republicans achieving their desired tax cuts for the wealthy. The vote was a narrow 219 to 206, with more than a dozen Republicans voting against the budget. Joining me today to talk all about this budget and so much more is Congressman Ted Deutch (FL-22) who after voting against this budget himself called it “callous" and pointed out that it would impose severe cuts on essential programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP benefits.
The bond between parent and child is one of the most important and influential aspects of our lives, and when that bond is broken the impact on the child could be life altering. In the new book He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories, and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Their Fathers, 22 women explore the varying range of emotions they endured as a result of their father’s absence from adolescence through adulthood. The collection features the stories of women from various ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds, each of whom understands what it means, and how it feels, to grow up without her father. He Never Came Home is edited by Essence magazine’s West Coast editor Regina R. Robertson and she joins me on the show to talk all about the book and so much more.
Thursday, October 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
