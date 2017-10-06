Friday, October 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the opening monologue to his late-night show on Monday, an emotional Jimmy Kimmel described the gun massacre on the Las Vegas Strip that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others as an inexplicable attack by “a very sick person” with an “insane voice in his head.” It was a powerful moment and Kimmel channeled something that many Americans were feeling, but according to Mark Follman of Mother Jones, these widely shared comments also reinforced a misconception that invariably marks the national discourse in the aftermath of indiscriminate mass shootings: that the perpetrator was severely mentally ill, and somehow just “snapped” and went on a killing spree. Mark joins me on the show today to talk all about what the shooter’s planning says about his mental state and what he has common with the vast majority of other mass shooters.
Kevin Sessums is the former Executive Editor of Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine and a Contributing Editor of Vanity Fair writing cover stories and editing the Fanfair section. His work has been featured many magazines including Playboy, Marie Claire, Elle, Out, Travel+Leisure, Allure and Parade and not to mention that he is also the author of two New York Times bestselling memoirs, Mississippi Sissy and I Left It on the Mountain; and now he is launching a new online magazine called KevinSessums.com covering everything from culture to current affairs and everything in between and he joins me today on the show to talk all about this latest project.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Sec. of State Rex Tillerson allegedly calling President Trump a ‘moron’ to the House narrowly passing a $4.1 trillion budget. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
