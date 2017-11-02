Thursday, November 02, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
In the immediate aftermath of the truck attack in New York City, witness reported that the driver of the rented pickup truck shouted “Allahu akbar” upon exiting the vehicle, which is in most circumstances a common, benign phrase used daily by Muslims, especially during prayer. However, the phrase is now being understood as code for “It was terrorism” and according to journalist, writer, lawyer, an award-winning playwright Wajahat Ali, it’s easy to forget that language is often hijacked and weaponized by violent extremists. Wajahat joins me on the show today to talk all about the Arabic phrase and the Islamophobic paranoia that arises after these types of attacks.
On Monday, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly appeared on Laura Ingraham’s new show on Fox News and stated that treasonous General Robert E. Lee was in fact an honorable man and that it was a lack of an ability to compromise that led to the Civil War. Then White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took it a step further by defending Kelly’s remarks by arguing that “Many historians, including Shelby Foote, in Ken Burns’ famous Civil War documentary, agreed that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War,”, but is this really the case and what kind of compromise could have been reached when the issue involves ownership of other human beings. Joining me today to talk all about the neo-Confederate interpretation of the Civil War and its aftermath has significantly shaped how Americans understand their past is Jeet Heer who is a senior editor at The New Republic.
