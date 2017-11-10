Navigating the White House’s fraught relationship with the press can be a battle. Add to that parsing the latest facts and impacts of the administration’s ties to Russia, and getting to the truth is even more challenging. Joining me today to discuss how the media has been covering the Trump administration and the Mueller investigation, plus the Roy Moore allegations, is Jay Rosen, an Associate Professor of Journalism at New York University and the author of PressThink.org, a weblog about journalism and its ordeals.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics and Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture, returns to the show to help us wrap up the week.
Friday, November 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
