Many are celebrating Tuesday’s election as a win for the Democratic Party and a rejection of Trump. Digging deeper, the Virginia contests and the passage of a ballot proposal in Maine are also major affirmations of Obamacare. Russell Berman, who is a senior associate editor at The Atlantic, recently wrote about how these victories are important wins for government health care. He joins us today to talk more about it.
Liberty University is the largest Christian college in America, but many are calling the school’s leader and positions as un-Christian and polarizing. Think Progress’ Jack Jenkins joins us today to explore the controversy and fallout among Evangelicals.
Thursday, November 09, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Many are celebrating Tuesday’s election as a win for the Democratic Party and a rejection of Trump. Digging deeper, the Virginia contests and the passage of a ballot proposal in Maine are also major affirmations of Obamacare. Russell Berman, who is a senior associate editor at The Atlantic, recently wrote about how these victories are important wins for government health care. He joins us today to talk more about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 4:14 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|