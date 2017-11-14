Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today the House Judiciary Committee has been questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Committee member Representative Ted Deutch and his colleagues spent the morning asking Sessions about Russia connections, investigating Clinton, and things he said he had no recollection of. Rep. Deutch joins me fresh from the hearing to talk all about it.

On Sunday, gossip columnist Liz Smith the “grande dame of dish” passed away at age 94. She made her name as a writer for the Daily News, New York Newsday and New York Post, bringing celebrity tales to the masses and even breaking a few stories. Friend and gossip columnist extraordinaire Michael Musto joins me to talk about her legacy.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Roy Moore scandal continues to grow, Jeff Sessions is testifying today, and the Supreme Court announced two new cases. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:45 PM |





Monday, November 13, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The republican tax proposal is currently being picked apart and debated. Meanwhile, nearly 400 of the nation’s wealthiest are asking for congress NOT to lower their taxes. The campaign’s letter calls on Congress not to pass any tax bill that “further exacerbates inequality” and adds to the debt. Mike Lapham, head of Responsible Wealth, the group behind the movement, joins me to today to talk all about this latest tax plan and much more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the Blue Wave swept on Tuesday’s election, the Roy Moore allegations have put sexual assault in the news yet again, and findings from the Russia investigation keep on coming.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.



Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:44 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 