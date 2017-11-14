Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today the House Judiciary Committee has been questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Committee member Representative Ted Deutch and his colleagues spent the morning asking Sessions about Russia connections, investigating Clinton, and things he said he had no recollection of. Rep. Deutch joins me fresh from the hearing to talk all about it.
On Sunday, gossip columnist Liz Smith the “grande dame of dish” passed away at age 94. She made her name as a writer for the Daily News, New York Newsday and New York Post, bringing celebrity tales to the masses and even breaking a few stories. Friend and gossip columnist extraordinaire Michael Musto joins me to talk about her legacy.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Roy Moore scandal continues to grow, Jeff Sessions is testifying today, and the Supreme Court announced two new cases. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
