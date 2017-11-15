Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Medicaid expansion just passed in Maine and people are signing up for Obamacare in droves. Yet, the Senate’s proposed tax bill could send us in the opposite direction on healthcare by eliminating the mandate in Obamacare, and potentially undoing the entire system. Russell Berman, who is a senior associate editor at The Atlantic, has been following the tax bill and these latest developments. He joins me today to talk about it and more.
After the Democratic victories in last week’s election, we’re looking to 2018 and hoping for an even bigger blue wave. An open seat in Tennessee has our attention and we’re excited to have one of the Democratic challengers on the show today. James Mackler is an attorney, veteran and the Democratic candidate in the senate race to fill Bob Corker’s seat. All the way from Tennessee, James Mackler joins me in the studio to talk about the race.
