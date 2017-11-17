Friday, November 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Sexual harassment and assault allegations dominated the news--from Hollywood to the halls of congress to the Alabama Senate campaign. Now, Al Franken could go before the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the Josh Israel, senior investigative reporter for ThinkProgress, joins me to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with decoding the tax bill’s promises and realities, Sessions testifying before congress, sexual assault scandals intensifying, and conservative judges filling the courts. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:34 PM
