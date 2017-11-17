Friday, November 17, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Sexual harassment and assault allegations dominated the news--from Hollywood to the halls of congress to the Alabama Senate campaign. Now, Al Franken could go before the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the Josh Israel, senior investigative reporter for ThinkProgress, joins me to talk all about it.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with decoding the tax bill’s promises and realities, Sessions testifying before congress, sexual assault scandals intensifying, and conservative judges filling the courts.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.

  Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:56 PM |




Thursday, November 16, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director at The Huffington Post and Executive Editor of Queer Voices, and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.

Trump and his administration have been working to seal off the US and expel different groups of people. At last, one policy reversal could help hundreds or even thousands of immigrants stay here legally. Many people who applied to have their DACA status renewed had their applications rejected because of slow mail service. Now, the Department of Homeland Security will reconsider people who made them miss the due date. Joining me on the show today to explain the importance of this reversal and update us on other immigration news is Daily Kos writer Gabe Ortiz.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:34 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 