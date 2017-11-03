As the Mueller investigation heats up, we are starting to see some of the documentary and testimonial proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, something that many of us have suspected since the campaign. But according to David Roberts of Vox.com we are also disturbingly close to the a dangerous scenario in which even if Mueller reveals hard proof that the Trump campaign knowingly colluded with Russia, many Americans will reject that evidence. David joins me on the show today to talk all about the Mueller investigation and the epistemic crisis that he feels America may be facing.
Friday, November 03, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This sure has been another crazy week in politics and Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture, returns to the show to help us wrap up the week.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:54 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|