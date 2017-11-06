Monday, November 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
President Trump is currently overseas and busy embarrassing the US in front of World Leaders, but before he set out for his Asia trip, he went on a Twitter spree and gave a series of interviews that made it clear that he is very upset that he is not allowed to use the power of the Federal government to go after his former political opponents. Joining me today to talk all about how Trump has never understood, or respected, the limits on presidential power and his increasingly common authoritarian rhetoric is Heather ‘Digby’ Parton is a contributing writer to Salon the creator of the blog Digby's Hullabaloo.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Republicans releasing their tax plan to the news that Mueller investigation is heating up. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:53 PM
