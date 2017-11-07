Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Starting tomorrow in a limited nationwide release, the highly anticipated film based on the musical by Michael John LaChiusa, HELLO AGAIN, comes to movie theaters. The film explores a daisy chain of New Yorkers slipping in and out of one another's arms in 10 musical vignettes blurring the parameters of time, love, eroticism and exploitation. The film has an amazing cast and stars Broadway and television stars Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, Cheyenne Jackson, T.R Knight, Jenna Ushkowitz and many others, and Martha Plimpton and Cheyenne Jackson join me in studio to talk all about the film and so much more!
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Texas church shooting to gearing up for Election Day. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:57 PM
