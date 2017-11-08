Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the country continue to focuses on the Hollywood sexual assault controversies, woman across the country have come out to share their own stories of harassment and assault under the #MeToo, and now Congresswoman Jackie Speier who represents California’s 14th district has helped turn the spotlight on harassment in the halls of Congress. She recently shared her own Me Too story and launched the #MeTooCongress campaign. She joins me on the show today to talk about the movement, last night’s election, the Russia investigations and so much more.

 So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with last night’s election and the ongoing Mueller investigation.  Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!

