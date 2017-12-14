When Obama won in 2008, the New York Times published the headline "Obama Elected President as Racial Barrier Falls," but any illusion of living in a post-racial society have been challenged by racially motivated killings, Trump's ascension, and more violence around the country. Professor of Philosophy at Emory University George Yancy spoke with major thinkers to explore these topics and gain insight in his new book On Race: 34 Conversations in a Time of Crisis. He joins me on the show to open up these “dangerous conversations” today.
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director at HuffPost and Executive Editor of QueerVoices, and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
Today, the FCC voted to roll back Net Neutrality protections, a move that could transform the internet into a tiered system of access, throttling speech and activity based on money. Chairman Ajit Pai calls this the “Restoring Internet Freedom Order,” and with today’s vote, the Trump Administration moves closer to dismantling the open internet. President and CEO of Free Press, Craig Aaron, joins me today to talk about the vote and what open internet advocates are pushing for now.
