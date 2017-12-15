Friday, December 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The North American Free Trade Agreement has been in place since 1994, and Trump has been railing against is since his campaign began. The administration intends to renegotiate with Canada and Mexico, but the agreement is caught between rival interests. While labor advocates want to renegotiate to help American workers, many corporate interests want him to withdraw entirely, which could ultimately further outsourcing and a decline of environmental standards. Contributing writer to The Nation, David Dayen joins me today to untangle the trade and labor issues at stake.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama, the FCC voting to dismantle Net Neutrality, and more calls for Trump to resign. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
