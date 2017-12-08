With just a few days until the Alabama picks a new senator—and it could be the accused child molester and sexual assaulter Roy Moore. While some leaders have disavowed Moore, President Trump and the RNC have put their full support behind him in order to preserve the Republican seat in the Senate. While the race remains competitive, the Republican Party’s embrace of Moore has inspired blowback, even from some of the Party’s biggest fans. Kurt Bardella, a former spokesperson for Republican congressional representatives and Breitbart News, declared in a USA Today oped that he is switching to the Democratic Party. He joins me on the show today to talk about how he came to this position.
In 2015, the revelation that white civil rights activist Rachel Dolezal had been “passing” as black shocked America. It also inspired Lisa Page and Brando Skyhorse to put together a collection of stories investigating impulses to reinvent. The new book We Wear the Mask: 15 True Stories of Passing in America shares 15 stories of people passing for new identities. The essays of race, sexuality, class and religion reflect on stereotypes, prejudices and assumptions. Lisa Page, professor at George Washington University and co-editor of the book, joins me today.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Senator Franken announcing his resignation, Trump declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and the final stretch of the Alabama senate race. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Friday, December 08, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:24 PM
