Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As protests roil in Iran, Trump tweeted inflammatory remarks from Mar a Lago and the White House, inciting confusion and responses from government leaders. CEO of Avicenna Strategy and former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor Nayyera Haq joins me on the show today to unpack these inflammatory statements and fill us in on the national security issues at stake.
In 2015, County Clerk Kim Davis denied David Ermold and his partner David Moore a marriage license in defiance of the same-sex Supreme Court decision. Now, he’s running to unseat her and become the new County Clerk of Rowan County, Kentucky. County Clerk candidate David Ermold joins me on the show today.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the new year, a new tax bill, and an end to the Trans military ban. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:42 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|