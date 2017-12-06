Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. When Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig went to Masterpiece Cakeshop to buy a wedding cake, business owner and baker Jack Phillips refused to make one for them, citing that same-sex marriage was against his religious beliefs. Now, the Supreme Court will rule on the issues and determine the future of anti-discrimination law. Constitutional lawyer and scholar David Gans is the Director of the Human Rights, Civil Rights and Citizenship Program at the Constitutional Accountability Center. He has signed onto an Amicus brief in the case and he was also in the courtroom this morning. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the arguments, his analysis and more.
