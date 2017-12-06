Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced intentions to move the U.S. embassy to the city. The move risks sparking tensions in the region and disrupting hopes of peace in the Middle East. In fulfilling a campaign promise, he sets forth a policy at odds with the general consensus. Foreign Policy expert and Washington editor at large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me today to talk about the ramifications of this decision for the US and the globe.

Donald Trump’s victory on November 8th, 2016, was a wakeup call. It was time to march, time to write your representative, time to organize, time to tune into SiriusXM Progress and mobilize. But what more can you do to change the system? Amanda Litman wants you to run for office. After serving in Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Litman co-founded Run for Something and wrote a book to get you started—Run for Something: A Real-Talk Guide to Fixing the System Yourself. Amanda joins me today to talk about the initiative, the candidates and the challenges, and, perhaps, she’ll even persuade some of you to run for office today!

Tuesday, December 05, 2017


Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


We are LIVE from Washington DC today, covering the Supreme Court.

Today the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. When Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig went to Masterpiece Cakeshop to buy a wedding cake, business owner and baker Jack Phillips refused to make one for them, citing that same-sex marriage was against his religious beliefs. Now, the Supreme Court will rule on the issues and determine the future of anti-discrimination law. Constitutional lawyer and scholar David Gans is the Director of the Human Rights, Civil Rights and Citizenship Program at the Constitutional Accountability Center. He has signed onto an Amicus brief in the case and he was also in the courtroom this morning. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the arguments, his analysis and more.

Today the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and we were there inside and outside of the courtroomOur next guest, Vanita Gupta, spoke outside the courtroom this morning, rallying for businesses to be “Open to All.” As President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, she was there, and her organization signed onto an Amicus brief in the case supporting the couple. She joins me on the show to talk all about the issues at stake and what she saw at the court.

