Thursday, December 07, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
We still have two and a half years before the Census Bureau begins to count all Americans in 2020, but an enormous amount of critical preparation has been happening for years. Though a vital measure of the nation’s population, the US Census is underfunded, lacks leadership and is plagued with problems, even more so in the Trump era. Former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee and Census consultant Terri Ann Lowenthal joins me today to talk about these issues and more.
Michelangelo discusses the latest in American marijuana policy in our hour-long special "Legalize It!" Jake Plowden and Nelson Guerrero of the Cannibus Cultural Association, Jag Davies of the Drug Policy Alliance, and author Emily Dufton (Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America) talk about the movement, the obstacles, the myths and the future of marijuana legalization.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 4:41 PM
