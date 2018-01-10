skip to main |
Yesterday, a federal
court struck down a congressional
district map in North Carolina because it was drawn to favor the Republicans. In
a powerful opinion by the three judges presiding over the case, Judge James A. Wynn Jr. described the plan as “motivated by
invidious partisan intent.” Political Director of Daily Kos David Nir joins me on the show today to discuss
the ramifications for North Carolina and the nation.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with
Trump’s statements on immigration, opening arguments in the Ohio voter roll
case, and the North Carolina redistricting ruling. Helping us to make some sense of it all
is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center forAmerican Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she
does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
