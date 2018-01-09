skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Trump’s EPA head Scott
Pruitt spent much of his earlier career fighting against the regulations and
protections he is now in charge of. To build his team, he brought in fellow
Oklahoman, Albert Kelly, whose bank helped Pruitt with large home loans and was
later bailed out with taxpayer dollars. Sharon Lerner at The Intercept investigated Kelly’s history, expulsion from the
banking industry and ties to Pruitt. She joins me on the show today to share these
troubling insights.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump’s
attacked the media and Bannon, the Russia investigation continues and Attorney
General Jeff Sessions has renewed his attack on legalized marijuana. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|