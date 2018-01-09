Tuesday, January 09, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump’s EPA head Scott Pruitt spent much of his earlier career fighting against the regulations and protections he is now in charge of. To build his team, he brought in fellow Oklahoman, Albert Kelly, whose bank helped Pruitt with large home loans and was later bailed out with taxpayer dollars. Sharon Lerner at The Intercept investigated Kelly’s history, expulsion from the banking industry and ties to Pruitt. She joins me on the show today to share these troubling insights.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump’s attacked the media and Bannon, the Russia investigation continues and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has renewed his attack on legalized marijuana. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

