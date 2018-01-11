Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, January 11, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director at The Huffington Post and Executive Editor of Queer Voices, and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
The often-overlooked 1928 Peace Pact put forth a radical shift in the thinking on global war and law. The book The Internationalists: How a Radical Plan to Outlaw War Remade the World presents a bold and provocative history of the men who fought to outlaw war and how the treaty was a transformative event. International Law Professor at Yale Law School Oona Hathaway joins me today to talk about the book she and Scott Shapiro wrote, as well as diplomacy in the era of Trump.
On October 31, 2016, the paper of record published the story “Investigating Donald Trump, F.B.I. Sees No Clear Link to Russia” just a week before the presidential election. Since then, Trump became president and meanwhile, evidence and suspicion of ties between his team and Russia keeps growing, with the Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s newly public accounts. Opinion writer for the Washington Post Erik Wemple helps us make sense of it all, from the initial claims to the just-released transcript of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He joins me on the show today.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|