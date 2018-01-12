skip to main |
The Mueller investigation continues to reveal troubling ties between Trump and Russia, but the threat goes back much further. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) released a new report detailing Putin’s history of attacking democracy and undermining the rule of law, both within Russia and across Europe. He joins me today to talk about his findings and recommendations vital to protect our upcoming elections.
After a very public
falling out with Trump, Steve Bannon was let go from Breitbart News, where he
used to be an icon for the alt-right. Former spokesperson for Republican
officials and Breitbart News Kurt Bardella worked closely with Bannon for two years. He wrote about his
experience with Bannon behind the scenes in a new oped for the New York Times. He joins me today to
share his reflections on Bannon’s character and fall.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s slur against immigrant
countries, more retirements and open seats in congress, and DACA hanging in the
balance. Joining me today to help us
wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for TheDaily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor, welcome back to the
show!
