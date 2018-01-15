The Signorile Show wants to wish you a Happy Martin Luther King Day! We're airing a special best-of program today, featuring:
- Our DC special on the Supreme Court case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Signorile observed the opening arguments, and also spoke with David H. Gans of the Constitutional Accountability Center and Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
- Legalize It! A panel discussion about marijuana legalization in the United States. Michelangelo was joined by Jake Plowden and Nelson Guerrero of the Cannibis Cultural Association, Jag Davies of the Drug Policy Alliance and Emily Dufton, author of Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Ruse of Marijuana in America.
- The Nashville edition of our How to Survive an Authoritarian series. Signorile sits down with Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party Mary Mancini, Founder of Believe in Service (PAC) James Mackler and Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project Chris Sanders.
