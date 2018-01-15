Monday, January 15, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The Signorile Show wants to wish you a Happy Martin Luther King Day! We're airing a special best-of program today, featuring:

We'll be back on the air live tomorrow!

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 10:00 AM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 