On Friday, the Trump
administration took another strike against healthcare by approving a
controversial Medicaid overhaul in Kentucky. The new requirements and paperwork
could cause an estimated 95,000 people to lose coverage, including the very
people who need it the most. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost, Jonathan Cohn, wrote all about the proposal. He joins me on the
show today to discuss its potential impact on Kentuckians as well as Medicaid policy
across the nation.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the call for Steve Bannon to testify, to a possible government shutdown to the
rejection of North Carolina’s partisan redistricting plan. Mark returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
