week, Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and the nations of Africa “shithole
countries,” and his comment blanketed the media. The blatantly racist remark implicating
entire nations of people came from a president that has desensitized us to such
inflammatory words, and, even worse, his policies and abuses of power. Columnist
at The American Prospect, Adele Stan, wrote about this moment of
changing cultural norms what it means for America. She joins me on the show today
to talk all about it.
In 2016, Wisconsin helped
deliver Trump his victory. Now, a Democrat winning a traditionally Republican
state senate seat in last night’s special election could help deliver a blue
wave into the Badger State and other red territories. The outcome has alarmed Republicans
and energized Democrats. Political Editor and top authority on state
legislative races for Daily Kos, Carolyn Fiddler, joins me on the show
today to explore the significance of this win for Wisconsin and beyond.
