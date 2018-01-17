Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Last week, Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and the nations of Africa “shithole countries,” and his comment blanketed the media. The blatantly racist remark implicating entire nations of people came from a president that has desensitized us to such inflammatory words, and, even worse, his policies and abuses of power. Columnist at The American Prospect, Adele Stan, wrote about this moment of changing cultural norms what it means for America. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

In 2016, Wisconsin helped deliver Trump his victory. Now, a Democrat winning a traditionally Republican state senate seat in last night’s special election could help deliver a blue wave into the Badger State and other red territories. The outcome has alarmed Republicans and energized Democrats. Political Editor and top authority on state legislative races for Daily Kos, Carolyn Fiddler, joins me on the show today to explore the significance of this win for Wisconsin and beyond.

