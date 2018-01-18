skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director of the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex
Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out
the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
The FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller keep digging into Trump’s Russia ties. Now, the FBI is
investigating whether a top Russian banker with ties to the Kremlin illegally
funneled money to the National Rifle Association to help Donald Trump win the
presidency. McClatchyDC investigative
reporters Peter Stone and Greg Gordon broke the story. They join
me on the show today to talk about this new information and where the Russia
investigation is headed.
