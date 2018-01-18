Thursday, January 18, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director of the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.

The FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller keep digging into Trump’s Russia ties. Now, the FBI is investigating whether a top Russian banker with ties to the Kremlin illegally funneled money to the National Rifle Association to help Donald Trump win the presidency. McClatchyDC investigative reporters Peter Stone and Greg Gordon broke the story. They join me on the show today to talk about this new information and where the Russia investigation is headed.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:43 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 