Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, January 19, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the looming threat of the government shutdown, and immigration policy and children’s healthcare in limbo. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:02 PM
