Monday, January 22, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Joe Sudbay, a DC-based political consultant with over twenty-five years of experience at both the state and federal level, joins me today to make sense of the DC battle over immigration and what the end of the shutdown means for negotiations and individuals.

 Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the government shutdown and reopened, immigration policy remains in limbo, and Women’s marches rallied around the country.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.


Plus, your experiences attending the 2018 Women's Marches around the country!

