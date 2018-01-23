Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This week, Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar cells and panels. The administration heralds the plan as a way to protect American manufacturing, but the move could jeopardize clean energy jobs and investment, as well as prolong America’s dependence on fossil fuels. Dr. Joseph Romm is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, the founding editor of Climate Progress and author of Climate Change: What Everyone Needs to Know. He joins me on the show today to delve into the potential impacts of the tariff.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the government shutdown and reopened, immigration policy remains in limbo and the Pennsylvania’s gerrymandered congressional map was declared illegal. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:42 PM
