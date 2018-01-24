Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump heated up over the past few days with new information about who else has already testified and who might be next. At the same time, Trump’s defenders are calling it a conspiracy. Politico reporter Kyle Cheney joins me to dig into the details.
The nomination of former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to run the Department of Health and Human Services has raised alarm for progressive officials and women’s health advocates. Talking Points Memo reporter Alice Ollstein pored over Azar’s words to help illuminate his true and troubling positions. She joins me on the show today to talk all about them.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with the Russia investigation growing, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court striking down gerrymandered districts and the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
