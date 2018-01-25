For the first time in four years, GLAAD found that fewer non-LGBT adults are comfortable with their LGBT peers. The organization says Trump’s anti-LGBT agenda is partly to blame for this starting reversal. Senior reporter for The Daily Beast Samantha Allen joins me on the show today to examine the survey’s findings.
DC has been roiling, from the shutdown to DACA in limbo to more from the Russia investigation and so much more. Today, I am thrilled to sit down with Florida Representative Ted Deutch (D-22), especially at this critical time when we need to hold Republicans accountable for the shutdown and move negotiations forward. Representative Deutch, welcome to SiriusXM studios.
While all eyes are on the 2018 midterms, the more impactful political revolution is happening in local races around the country. Frustration with both Trump and entrenched politicians has sparked tens of thousands of Americans to run for local office. Policy analyst and writer Sean McElwee wrote about the coming reinvention of the Democratic Party in HuffPost. He joins me on the show today to talk about the growth of diverse Democratic candidates running in races around the country.
