Last year, 52 LGBTQ
people were murdered in reported hate crimes. While much of this bigotry and
violence is not new, the increase against so many marginalized communities has
sparked critical conversations about the climate and policies behind it. The National
Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs published a new report detailing the
victims and increase called A crisis of hate: Report on LGBTQ Hate
Violence Homicides in 2017.
Anti-Violence Programs Executive Director Beverly Tillery joins me today
to talk about the findings and where we go from here.
As the clock ticks down
until the next potential government shutdown, the Trump administration’s
immigration policy agenda emerged yesterday. The framework includes the much debated
pathway to citizenship for 1.8 DREAMers, but other provisions from $25 billion
for a border wall and security to new restrictions on sponsoring relatives
and the elimination of visa lotteries. Founder and Executive Director of
America’s Voice Frank Sharry responded
with “The Hardliners are High-Fiving; The Statue of Liberty Weeps.” He joins me on the show today to talk all
about it, plus what needs to happen before the next government shutdown.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with the government shutting down and
reopening, revelations that Trump tried to fire Mueller and immigration policy
debates raging in congress and around the nation. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the
White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
