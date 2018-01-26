Friday, January 26, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Last year, 52 LGBTQ people were murdered in reported hate crimes. While much of this bigotry and violence is not new, the increase against so many marginalized communities has sparked critical conversations about the climate and policies behind it. The National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs published a new report detailing the victims and increase called A crisis of hate: Report on LGBTQ Hate Violence Homicides in 2017. Anti-Violence Programs Executive Director Beverly Tillery joins me today to talk about the findings and where we go from here.

As the clock ticks down until the next potential government shutdown, the Trump administration’s immigration policy agenda emerged yesterday. The framework includes the much debated pathway to citizenship for 1.8 DREAMers, but other provisions from $25 billion for a border wall and security to new restrictions on sponsoring relatives and the elimination of visa lotteries. Founder and Executive Director of America’s Voice Frank Sharry responded with “The Hardliners are High-Fiving; The Statue of Liberty Weeps.” He joins me on the show today to talk all about it, plus what needs to happen before the next government shutdown. 
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the government shutting down and reopening, revelations that Trump tried to fire Mueller and immigration policy debates raging in congress and around the nation.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:51 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 