Fifteen years after the Emmy Award winning program Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launched, the cult show returns with an all-new cast on Netflix. Full of camp and humor, the show also carries a potent political message--bringing the openly-gay, fashion and lifestyle experts into living rooms across America years before same-sex-marriage was legalized. The new version of the show comes at a time when the country has become more divided and, tragically, less tolerant. The expert Queer Eye cast of the new series helps Atlantans looking for full makeovers, and the conversations and stories launch from there. I’m excited to welcome the five new pros from the new Queer Eye to the studio today.
  • Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine)
  • Bobby Berk (Interior Design)
  • Karamo Brown (Culture)
  • Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming)
  • Tan France (Fashion)

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from new revelations in the Russia investigation to Trump’s immigration policy framework to the Grammys.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

