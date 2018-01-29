- Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine)
- Bobby Berk (Interior Design)
- Karamo Brown (Culture)
- Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming)
- Tan France (Fashion)
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from new revelations in the Russia investigation to Trump’s immigration policy framework to the Grammys. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|