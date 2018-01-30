skip to main |
Trump heralded his
“America First” plan at the annual World Economic Forum at Davos this weekend.
At home he imposed new tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, called
parts of the globe “shithole countries,” and threatened foreign aid, but at the
conference he kept his remarks polite and moderate. Washington editor-at-large
for The Atlantic Steve Clemons wrote about how Trump disappointed the Davos
attendees. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the impression Trump
made, plus the latest foreign policy news.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
new revelations in the Russia investigation to Trump’s immigration policy
framework to preparing for tonight’s State of the Union. Mark returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
