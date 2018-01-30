Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump heralded his “America First” plan at the annual World Economic Forum at Davos this weekend. At home he imposed new tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, called parts of the globe “shithole countries,” and threatened foreign aid, but at the conference he kept his remarks polite and moderate. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons wrote about how Trump disappointed the Davos attendees. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the impression Trump made, plus the latest foreign policy news. 
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from new revelations in the Russia investigation to Trump’s immigration policy framework to preparing for tonight’s State of the Union. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

