Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The public supports immigration policy that enables a pathway to citizenship for immigrant children--Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)--but in congress it has become a divisive issue. Immigration policy was also a focus of Trump’s State of the Union, with regressive policy proposals cloaked in pro-America language. Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante has been following the issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA beneficiary himself. He joins me on the show today to talk about the State of the Union and where immigration policy negotiations could be headed.
Last night, Trump delivered his State of the Union address, but the real understanding about the state of the country lies in Trump’s track record and the realities on the ground. President and CEO of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, is a leader in research and action to improve policies and livelihoods. She joins me today to talk about the State of the Union, the Russia investigation and key issues for The Resistance to tackle in 2018 and beyond.

