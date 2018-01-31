skip to main |
skip to sidebar
The public supports immigration
policy that enables a pathway to citizenship for immigrant children--Deferred
Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)--but in congress it has become a divisive
issue. Immigration policy was also a focus of Trump’s State of the Union, with
regressive policy proposals cloaked in pro-America language. Digital Campaigns
Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante has been following the
issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA beneficiary himself. He joins
me on the show today to talk about the State of the Union and where immigration
policy negotiations could be headed.
Last night, Trump delivered
his State of the Union address, but the real understanding about the state of
the country lies in Trump’s track record and the realities on the ground. President
and CEO of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, is a leader in research and action to improve
policies and livelihoods. She joins me today to talk about the State of the
Union, the Russia investigation and key issues for The Resistance to tackle in
2018 and beyond.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|