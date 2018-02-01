Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, February 01, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices and beyond.
Marijuana legalization has been spreading to states across the nation, and now those convicted of marijuana related crimes could see justice too. San Francisco will retroactively apply California’s marijuana-legalization laws to past criminal cases, overturning thousands of old convictions. As more states are legalizing marijuana through ballot initiatives, legislative action and more, more drug conviction reversals could be coming soon. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is pushing against marijuana legalization, pitting the federal government against local legalization laws. Director of Communications Strategy for the Drug Policy Alliance, Jag Davies, joins me on the show today to talk about this latest wave of reforms.
