Thursday, January 04, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director at HuffPost and Executive Editor of QueerVoices, and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
As the Trump closed the year by signing the Tax Scam Bill into law and began the new year by spouting incendiary remarks on Twitter, we turn to a progressive voice in Congress to hear reactions to the latest and find out what the opposition is working on. Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) joins me on the show today to share her reactions to Trump’s actions and to talk about what’s coming in 2018. Congresswoman Lee, welcome back to the program.
