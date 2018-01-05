Friday, January 05, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Professor of Political Science at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Andrew Reynolds studies democracies and governments around the globe. When he analyzed his home state of North Carolina, he was surprised to find that it scored as poorly as authoritarian states and pseudo-democracies like Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone. He joins me today to explain why North Carolina can no longer call its elections democratic, and what practices we should pay attention to in evaluating and improving our governments. 


This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump Tweeting threats about nuclear capabilities, the Attorney General launching a new war on drugs, and a move to open up offshore oil drilling.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

