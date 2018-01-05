Professor of Political
Science at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Andrew Reynolds studies democracies and governments around the
globe. When he analyzed his home state of North Carolina, he was surprised to
find that it scored as poorly as authoritarian states and pseudo-democracies
like Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone. He joins me today to explain why North
Carolina can no longer call its elections democratic, and what practices we
should pay attention to in evaluating and improving our governments.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
|