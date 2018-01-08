skip to main |
Today,
the Department of Homeland Security put over 200,000 Salvadorans living in
America in limbo. The Trump Administration announced plans to end Temporary
Protected Status protections for Salvadorans in September 2019. Staff writer at
Daily Kos, Gabe Ortiz, joins me on the show today to talk about what this means
for Salvadorans in America and more about Trump’s dangerous immigration
policies.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened Trump
boasted about nuclear capabilities and his genius on Twitter, Senator Orrin
Hatch announced his retirement and the Russia investigation continues. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper
in Madison, Wisconsin.
