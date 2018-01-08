Monday, January 08, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today, the Department of Homeland Security put over 200,000 Salvadorans living in America in limbo. The Trump Administration announced plans to end Temporary Protected Status protections for Salvadorans in September 2019. Staff writer at Daily Kos, Gabe Ortiz, joins me on the show today to talk about what this means for Salvadorans in America and more about Trump’s dangerous immigration policies.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened Trump boasted about nuclear capabilities and his genius on Twitter, Senator Orrin Hatch announced his retirement and the Russia investigation continues.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

