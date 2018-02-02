Friday, February 02, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


In December, Trump dramatically reducing the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, resulting in the largest elimination of protected areas in U.S. history. The move threatens thousands of Native American sacred sites, key wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation areas. Lawsuits are pending, but as of today, the lands are officially open to mining. Senior policy analyst for Public Lands at the Center for American Progress, Jenny Rowland, has been following the issues at stake. She joins me on the show today to talk about the Trump Administration’s attack on public lands.

 This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the State of the Union, the latest developments in the Trump-Russia investigation and today’s release of the "Nunes Memo."  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

