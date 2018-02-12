skip to main |
The government has shut
down twice in the past month, with immigration policies at the forefront of the
conflict at Capitol Hill. Trump continues trying to advance his anti-immigrant
rhetoric and policies from the State of the Union to the administration’s
policy framework. But, these staunchly anti-immigrant positions could be
undermining the GOP. Political scientist Matt Barreto argues that Democrats should position themselves as thepro-immigrant party not only because it is morally just, but also because it is
a proven way to win. He joins me on the show today.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a brief
government shutdown, a domestic abuser resigning from the White House and
Trump’s support for him. John returns to
the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital Times,
the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
