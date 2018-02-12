Monday, February 12, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127



The government has shut down twice in the past month, with immigration policies at the forefront of the conflict at Capitol Hill. Trump continues trying to advance his anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies from the State of the Union to the administration’s policy framework. But, these staunchly anti-immigrant positions could be undermining the GOP. Political scientist Matt Barreto argues that Democrats should position themselves as thepro-immigrant party not only because it is morally just, but also because it is a proven way to win. He joins me on the show today.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a brief government shutdown, a domestic abuser resigning from the White House and Trump’s support for him.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin. 


