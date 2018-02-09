Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 09, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
At the State of the Union, Trump filled his speech with uplifting tales of patriotism and human interest stories, but a deeper look reveals disturbing truths. Historian Angus Johnston examined Trump’s feel good story about a cop who adopted the baby of a drug addict in his HuffPost article "Trump's Uplifting 'Baby Hope' Story Masks a Darker History." He joins me on the show today to discuss the realities behind Trump’s mythology.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with a momentary government shutdown, the scandal surrounding White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, and more details about White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
