The Rob Porter scandal
has raised concerns about domestic abuse cover ups, White House security gaps,
and more disruption in the administration. Former Staff Secretary during the
Clinton Administration, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY-18) joins me on the show today to give us his
insights on the fallout and more on the latest from Capitol Hill.
Trump has campaigned on
the threat of immigrant gang violence in the US. New efforts have empowered
local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pursue
potential gang members, eroding the rights of suspects and going after minors.
Reporter for The Intercept Alice Speri wrote an in depth piece about the pipeline from schools to detention centers. She joins me on the show
to talk all about it.
Yesterday, Planned Parenthood unveiled a sweeping plan to expand access to reproductive health
care in all 50 states. The initiative will work in partnership with state
lawmakers, advocates, and fellow advocacy groups. To combat the threats from
the Trump-Pence administration, Planned Parenthood is working to advance protections
for birth control coverage, expanded access to abortion, and changes to make
sex education more inclusive. Director
of State Policy and Advocacy for Planned Parenthood Rachel Sussman joins me to talk about this new campaign.
