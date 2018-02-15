The horrific school shooting in Florida yesterday wrenched apart a community and the country. As we learn more about what happened, local voices from Parkland, FL, share their pain and frustration. Florida Representative Ted Deutch (D-22) represents Broward County. He joins me on the show today to talk about what it’s been like on the ground in his district and how we can try to prevent this from happening yet again.
Plus, Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
