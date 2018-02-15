Thursday, February 15, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The horrific school shooting in Florida yesterday wrenched apart a community and the country. As we learn more about what happened, local voices from Parkland, FL, share their pain and frustration. Florida Representative Ted Deutch (D-22) represents Broward County. He joins me on the show today to talk about what it’s been like on the ground in his district and how we can try to prevent this from happening yet again. 


Later this month, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could deal a major blow to national teachers’ unions. Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 will decide whether state laws allowing unions representing public employees to collect fees from workers who refuse to join the union violate the First Amendment rights of those workers. President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Randi Weingarten joins me on the show today to talk about what’s at stake in this case.

 Plus, Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:19 PM



