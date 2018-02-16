Friday, February 16, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

American adolescents watch much more pornography than their parents know — and it’s shaping their ideas about pleasure, power and intimacy. With America’s inadequate sex-ed curriculums and many teens using porn as a how-to guide for sex, critical conversations about porn are needed. Contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine Maggie Jones wrote “What Teenagers are Learning from Online Porn.” She joins me on the show today to talk about what her conversations with teens, educators, researchers and activists revealed.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the horrific school shooting in Florida, 13 Russian indicted for US election interference, immigration policy battles in the Senate.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is EleanorClift the Washington correspondent for TheDaily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

