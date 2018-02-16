skip to main |
American adolescents
watch much more pornography than their parents know — and it’s shaping their
ideas about pleasure, power and intimacy. With America’s inadequate sex-ed curriculums
and many teens using porn as a how-to guide for sex, critical conversations
about porn are needed. Contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine Maggie Jones wrote “What Teenagers are Learning from Online Porn.” She joins me on the show
today to talk about what her conversations with teens, educators, researchers
and activists revealed.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with the horrific school shooting in
Florida, 13 Russian indicted for US election interference, immigration policy
battles in the Senate. Joining me today
to help us wrap up the week in politics is EleanorClift the Washington correspondent for TheDaily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
