The history of Jim Crow
and segregation in America centers on stories of many key men in the south. In
her new book Mothers of Massive Resistance: White Women and the Politics of White Supremacy, Professor Elizabeth Gillespie McRae investigates the stories of female segregationists who
served as the “crucial workforce” of the white supremacy movement, shaping
ideas about sex, marriage, motherhood, culture, and education. She joins me on
the show today to talk about her new book and what these hidden histories tell
us about the US then and now.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the State
of the Union address, the release of the partisan Nunes Memo, and the looming
February 8th deadline before another government shutdown. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
