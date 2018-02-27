skip to main |
skip to sidebar
The Georgia State
Senate passed a controversial anti-LGBT bill that would restrict adoptions to
same-sex couples. The “Keep Faith in Adoption and Foster Care Act” would allow
taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to refuse service to queer couples. State Senator Jennifer Jordan (D-Atlanta) spoke out against the bill and joins me
on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the
Supreme Court heard arguments in a major union case, a landmark victory for gay
rights in employment law, and more debates about gun law reform. Mark returns
to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|