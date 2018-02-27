Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The Georgia State Senate passed a controversial anti-LGBT bill that would restrict adoptions to same-sex couples. The “Keep Faith in Adoption and Foster Care Act” would allow taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to refuse service to queer couples. State Senator Jennifer Jordan (D-Atlanta) spoke out against the bill and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a major union case, a landmark victory for gay rights in employment law, and more debates about gun law reform. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 


