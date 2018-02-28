skip to main |
skip to sidebar
The tragic Florida
school shooting has put the spotlight on how gun laws are made and the forces
at play. Staff writer at The Trace Mike Spies wrote an in-depth piece for The New Yorker about the “NRA Lobbyist Behind Florida’s Pro-Gun Policies.” Marion Hammer is not an elected official,
but she has shaped gun law and culture in Florida for nearly four decades. He
joins me on the show to talk about this powerful lobbyist and more.
From Trump’s election
to the #MeToo movement and women’s marches across the nation, women’s issues
have been in the forefront of politics. At the same time, attacks on women in
the media and in policy continue to threaten progress. In A Girl’s Guide to Joining the Resistance, Emma Gray, Executive
Women’s Editor at HuffPost, outlines
all that young women need to know on pivotal women’s rights issues and offers a
blueprint for those who want to take a stand. Emma joins me in the studio today
to talk about her book and how to take action.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|