skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Fifty years after Shirley
Chisholm’s election as the first black woman in Congress, black women continue
to play a vital role in American political life. While black women are a major
voting and organizing force and now serve in offices across the country, they
are still underrepresented in elected office, according to a new report by
Higher Heights in partnership with the Center for American Women and Politics. Staff
Writer at Daily Kos Kelly Macias joins me on the show today
to help breakdown the report findings and look ahead to the 2018 elections.
Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego (D-7) represents
Phoenix and has been a progressive voice on issues from voting rights to gun
law reform to protecting the Dreamers. With everything going on at the White
House, we’re glad to get his insights on the newest developments. Rep. Gallego
joins me in the studio today to talk about the latest from Capitol Hill, his
district and much more.
Two months since the
GOP tax bill went into effect, its impact is already evident, but rather than
creating new jobs, corporations are investing in themselves and their
shareholders. Senior writer with The
American Prospect and Washington Post blogger Paul Waldman calls the tax bill “theworst domestic policy legislation in a lifetime.” He joins me on the show today
to breakdown the bill’s effects and how Democrats were right.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|