Thursday, March 01, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Fifty years after Shirley Chisholm’s election as the first black woman in Congress, black women continue to play a vital role in American political life. While black women are a major voting and organizing force and now serve in offices across the country, they are still underrepresented in elected office, according to a new report by Higher Heights in partnership with the Center for American Women and Politics. Staff Writer at Daily Kos Kelly Macias joins me on the show today to help breakdown the report findings and look ahead to the 2018 elections.

Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego (D-7) represents Phoenix and has been a progressive voice on issues from voting rights to gun law reform to protecting the Dreamers. With everything going on at the White House, we’re glad to get his insights on the newest developments. Rep. Gallego joins me in the studio today to talk about the latest from Capitol Hill, his district and much more.

Two months since the GOP tax bill went into effect, its impact is already evident, but rather than creating new jobs, corporations are investing in themselves and their shareholders. Senior writer with The American Prospect and Washington Post blogger Paul Waldman calls the tax bill “theworst domestic policy legislation in a lifetime.” He joins me on the show today to breakdown the bill’s effects and how Democrats were right. 
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:54 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 