Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


As the clock ticks down to another possible government shutdown, Congress remains deeply divided on immigration policies. Party divides emerged again with the release of the partisan Nunes Memo attempting to discredit the FBI, and now Democrats want to release their own rebuttal. Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan (D-02) serves as First Vice Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Representative Pocan joins me on the show today to talk about the GOP’s attacks on the FBI, bringing Speaker Paul Ryan’s opponent to the State of the Union Address and more from Capitol Hill.

Dr. Seuss wrote some of the world’s most popular children’s literature, but racism lurks in between the pages of your favorite kid’s book. University Distinguished Professor of English at Kansas State University Philip Nel explores the complexities of these portrayals in his book Was the Cat in the Hat Black? The Hidden Racism of Children’s Literature and theNeed for Diverse Books. He joins me on the show today to talk about the ways racism persists in children’s literature and how we can open up the genre to more voices.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the State of the Union Address, the release and fizzle of the Nunes Memo and new developments in redistricting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:21 PM



