As the clock ticks down
to another possible government shutdown, Congress remains deeply divided on
immigration policies. Party divides emerged again with the release of the
partisan Nunes Memo attempting to discredit the FBI, and now Democrats want to
release their own rebuttal. Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan (D-02) serves as First Vice Chair of the Congressional
Progressive Caucus. Representative Pocan joins me on the show today to talk
about the GOP’s attacks on the FBI, bringing Speaker Paul Ryan’s opponent to
the State of the Union Address and more from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the
State of the Union Address, the release and fizzle of the Nunes Memo and new
developments in redistricting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about
these issues and so much more.
